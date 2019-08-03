Reviewing Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 13 12.73 N/A 1.17 12.05 Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Jupai Holdings Limited has 2.59% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has 21.22% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.