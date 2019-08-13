Reviewing Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s results

Both Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.90 N/A 1.17 12.05 Invesco Ltd. 20 1.46 N/A 2.00 9.61

Demonstrates Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Invesco Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Invesco Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Invesco Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Invesco Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

Invesco Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $20.8 average target price and a 27.84% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares and 86.89% of Invesco Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was more bullish than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Invesco Ltd. beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.