Reviewing Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 13 12.64 N/A 0.04 310.45 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund -0.22% 0.44% 5.73% 15.57% 9.19% 17.35% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.2% -0.07% 2.36% -1.36% -7.16% 6.75%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.