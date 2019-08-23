Reviewing Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)’s results

Both Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.91 N/A 1.17 12.05 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.87 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares and 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was more bullish than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.