Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)’s results

We are comparing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.87 N/A 1.39 11.54 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 34 2.67 N/A 2.26 13.87

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 10% are Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has 19.23% stronger performance while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund on 9 of the 10 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.