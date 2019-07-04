Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)’s results

Both Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.39
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.10
|N/A
|0.06
|131.64
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|-0.32%
|1.84%
|7.94%
|14.57%
|7.27%
|15.42%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.62%
|1.01%
|3.48%
|3.21%
|-0.62%
|11.07%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
