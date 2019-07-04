Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)’s results

Both Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.39 N/A -0.13 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.10 N/A 0.06 131.64

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund -0.32% 1.84% 7.94% 14.57% 7.27% 15.42% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.