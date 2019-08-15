Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)’s results

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.76 N/A 1.39 11.54 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.