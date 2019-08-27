Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.98
|N/A
|1.39
|11.54
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|1.41%
|3.38%
|6.68%
|11.74%
|3.01%
|28.88%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has weaker performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Summary
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
