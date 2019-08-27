Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.98 N/A 1.39 11.54 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has weaker performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.