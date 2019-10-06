Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s results

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 0.00 N/A 1.39 11.54 SEI Investments Company 58 1.47 127.19M 3.07 19.44

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and SEI Investments Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SEI Investments Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEI Investments Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 218,089,849.11% 29.9% 24.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.1% of SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, SEI Investments Company has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund was less bullish than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

On 13 of the 12 factors SEI Investments Company beats Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.