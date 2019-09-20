Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.61
|N/A
|1.39
|11.54
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 0%. Competitively, Principal Real Estate Income Fund has 16.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.