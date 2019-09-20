Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.61 N/A 1.39 11.54 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 0%. Competitively, Principal Real Estate Income Fund has 16.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.