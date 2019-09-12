Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|N/A
|16
|11.54
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.58
|1.78
|2.60
The potential upside of the rivals is 186.70%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund was less bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s rivals beat Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.
