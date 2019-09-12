Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund N/A 16 11.54 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 1.78 2.60

The potential upside of the rivals is 186.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s rivals beat Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.