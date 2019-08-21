Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.99
|N/A
|1.39
|11.54
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.66
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has stronger performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
