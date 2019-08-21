Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.99 N/A 1.39 11.54 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.66 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has stronger performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.