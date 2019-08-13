Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.88 N/A 1.39 11.54 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 15.10 N/A 0.71 19.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 22.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has stronger performance than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.