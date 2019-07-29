Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s results

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.56
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|62.26
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 25.75%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|-0.32%
|1.84%
|7.94%
|14.57%
|7.27%
|15.42%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|-3.93%
|-3.45%
|-4.87%
|-8.25%
|-20.66%
|4.55%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Summary
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
