Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV)’s results

Both Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.65 N/A 1.39 11.54 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.16 N/A 0.17 61.21

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.