Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.85 N/A 1.39 11.54 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.21 N/A 0.17 61.21

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 16.58% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has stronger performance than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.