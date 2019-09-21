Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)’s results

Since Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.65 N/A 1.39 11.54 Central Securities Corp. 30 41.78 N/A -1.34 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Central Securities Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Central Securities Corp. has 46.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has weaker performance than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.