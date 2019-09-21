Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)’s results

Since Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.65
|N/A
|1.39
|11.54
|Central Securities Corp.
|30
|41.78
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Central Securities Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Central Securities Corp. has 46.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has weaker performance than Central Securities Corp.
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.