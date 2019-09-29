Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s results

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 0.00 N/A 1.39 11.54 B. Riley Financial Inc. 22 0.00 13.61M 0.71 26.45

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. B. Riley Financial Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B. Riley Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 60,840,411.27% 7.2% 1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 65.6%. Competitively, B. Riley Financial Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has weaker performance than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.