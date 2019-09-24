Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s results

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.78 N/A 1.39 11.54 Associated Capital Group Inc. 38 35.66 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.7% are Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has stronger performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.