Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s results

Both Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|1.39
|11.54
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|36
|0.00
|3.39M
|-0.56
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|9,490,481.52%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has stronger performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.
Summary
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 5 of the 8 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.