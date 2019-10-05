Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s results

Both Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 0.00 N/A 1.39 11.54 Associated Capital Group Inc. 36 0.00 3.39M -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 9,490,481.52% -1.4% -1.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has stronger performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 5 of the 8 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.