Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s results

Both Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.92 N/A 1.39 11.54 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 95 1.68 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $101.5 consensus target price and a 29.09% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.