Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|17.20
|N/A
|0.02
|468.42
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.63% and 26.94% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|-0.73%
|-1.03%
|0.31%
|1.38%
|0%
|2.35%
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.34%
|1.37%
|2.53%
|6.84%
|1.83%
|6.59%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
Summary
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
