Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.20 N/A 0.02 468.42

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.63% and 26.94% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund -0.73% -1.03% 0.31% 1.38% 0% 2.35% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.