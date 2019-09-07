Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF)’s results

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares and 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Summary

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 3 factors.