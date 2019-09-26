Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s results

Both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 23.63% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has 4.15% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.