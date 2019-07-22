Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 42 2.54 N/A 0.96 41.51

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and PJT Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and PJT Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, PJT Partners Inc.’s average price target is $42, while its potential upside is 14.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.6% of PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund -0.73% -1.03% 0.31% 1.38% 0% 2.35% PJT Partners Inc. -8.86% -0.77% -9.54% -14.93% -25.89% 3.02%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.