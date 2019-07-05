Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.52 N/A 0.19 76.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares and 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund -0.73% -1.03% 0.31% 1.38% 0% 2.35% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust -1.04% -1.25% 2.07% -0.14% -4.75% 9.46%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Summary

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.