Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.52
|N/A
|0.19
|76.51
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares and 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|-0.73%
|-1.03%
|0.31%
|1.38%
|0%
|2.35%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|-1.04%
|-1.25%
|2.07%
|-0.14%
|-4.75%
|9.46%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
Summary
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
