Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.78
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|-0.73%
|-1.03%
|0.31%
|1.38%
|0%
|2.35%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.98%
|0.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.36%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
