Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.78 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund -0.73% -1.03% 0.31% 1.38% 0% 2.35% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.