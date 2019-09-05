Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s results

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 23.63% and 36.75% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
