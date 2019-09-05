Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s results

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 23.63% and 36.75% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2