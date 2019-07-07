Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s results

Since Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 47 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Noah Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Noah Holdings Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Noah Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Noah Holdings Limited’s consensus target price is $52, while its potential upside is 16.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 23.63% and 76.4% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund -0.73% -1.03% 0.31% 1.38% 0% 2.35% Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Noah Holdings Limited.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.