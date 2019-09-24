Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has 23.63% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The peers have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s competitors.

Dividends

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.