Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 20 1.82 N/A 2.00 10.32

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Invesco Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Invesco Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Invesco Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

Competitively Invesco Ltd. has a consensus price target of $20.8, with potential upside of 5.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Invesco Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.63% and 86.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund -0.73% -1.03% 0.31% 1.38% 0% 2.35% Invesco Ltd. -3.11% -2.28% 11.48% -1.39% -27.88% 23%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Invesco Ltd. beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.