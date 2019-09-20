Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s results

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 23.63% and 7.45% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Summary

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.