Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.32 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.63% and 42.96%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund -0.73% -1.03% 0.31% 1.38% 0% 2.35% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.72% -0.91% 1.2% 0.42% 0.42% 2.88%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.