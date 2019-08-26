Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s results

Both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 58.80 N/A -0.88 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.63% and 25.75% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.