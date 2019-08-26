Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s results

Both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|58.80
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.63% and 25.75% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Summary
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
