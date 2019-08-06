Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Central Securities Corp. 29 39.26 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Central Securities Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares and 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.