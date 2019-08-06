Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Central Securities Corp.
|29
|39.26
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Central Securities Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares and 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Central Securities Corp.
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.