Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s results

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.63% and 32.31%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
