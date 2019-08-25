Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s results

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.63% and 32.31%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

