Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)’s results

Since Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 14.94 N/A 0.35 47.47

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares and 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.