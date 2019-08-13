Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)’s results

Since Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|16
|14.94
|N/A
|0.35
|47.47
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares and 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|1.81%
|-3.67%
|2.47%
|6.44%
|1.47%
|7.24%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.