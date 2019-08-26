Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)’s results

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares and 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.46%
|1.26%
|0.2%
|5.59%
|-3.53%
|10.87%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
Summary
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.
