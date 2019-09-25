Reviewing Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)’s and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)’s results

Since Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares and 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Summary
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
