Reviewing Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s results

Both Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 105 4.59 N/A 7.95 14.27

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 1 2.17

Competitively T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has an average target price of $107.43, with potential upside of 1.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1.1% are T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has weaker performance than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.