Reviewing Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)’s results

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.71
|N/A
|1.64
|8.61
Demonstrates Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is $14.5, which is potential 3.57% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 20.06%. Competitively, 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.85%
|1.42%
|3.34%
|-0.42%
|3.94%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|-1.05%
|-0.28%
|-3.02%
|8.03%
|9.62%
|9.11%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has weaker performance than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
