Reviewing Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)’s results

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.71 N/A 1.64 8.61

Demonstrates Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is $14.5, which is potential 3.57% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 20.06%. Competitively, 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.85% 1.42% 3.34% -0.42% 3.94% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has weaker performance than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.