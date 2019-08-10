Reviewing Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)’s results

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.28 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and OFS Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and OFS Capital Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and OFS Capital Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, OFS Capital Corporation’s potential upside is 5.82% and its consensus target price is $12.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund was more bullish than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.