Reviewing Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s results

Both Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.95 N/A 0.70 21.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 24.55% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.85% 1.42% 3.34% -0.42% 3.94% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.