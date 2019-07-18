Reviewing Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s results

Both Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|15.95
|N/A
|0.70
|21.49
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 24.55% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.85%
|1.42%
|3.34%
|-0.42%
|3.94%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.45%
|3.73%
|5.68%
|12.76%
|9.71%
|12.87%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
