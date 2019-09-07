Reviewing Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)’s results

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.67 N/A 0.81 17.90

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 16.55% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.