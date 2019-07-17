Reviewing Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s results

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.26
|N/A
|-0.85
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 29.68% respectively. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital Corporation has 19.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.85%
|1.42%
|3.34%
|-0.42%
|3.94%
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|2.51%
|2.88%
|3.5%
|9.07%
|-6.1%
|9.3%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Great Elm Capital Corporation.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.