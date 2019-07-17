Reviewing Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s results

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.26 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 29.68% respectively. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital Corporation has 19.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.85% 1.42% 3.34% -0.42% 3.94% Great Elm Capital Corporation 2.51% 2.88% 3.5% 9.07% -6.1% 9.3%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.