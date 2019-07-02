Reviewing Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)’s results

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares and 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.85% 1.42% 3.34% -0.42% 3.94% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.