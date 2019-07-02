Reviewing Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)’s results

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares and 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.85%
|1.42%
|3.34%
|-0.42%
|3.94%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|2.89%
|0%
|6.2%
|4.64%
|-15.68%
|22.68%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
