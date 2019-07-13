Reviewing Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 145 3.55 N/A 14.34 9.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.85% 1.42% 3.34% -0.42% 3.94% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.