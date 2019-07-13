Reviewing Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|145
|3.55
|N/A
|14.34
|9.89
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.85%
|1.42%
|3.34%
|-0.42%
|3.94%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|-2.17%
|0.96%
|-6.37%
|-14.56%
|-23.72%
|-5.15%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.