Reviewing Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s results

Both Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.73
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.36%. Comparatively, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 0.05% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
