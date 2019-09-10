Reviewing Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)’s and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s results

Both Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.73 N/A 0.33 39.48

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.36%. Comparatively, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 0.05% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.