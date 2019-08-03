Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)’s results

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 34 2.77 N/A 2.26 13.87

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.63% and 68.2% respectively. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has 10% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has 3.58% stronger performance while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.