Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU)’s results

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 35.63% and 47.33% respectively. Comparatively, 28.79% are Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 1.96% 3.38% 0% 0% 3.28%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.