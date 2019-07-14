Reviewing Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU)’s results

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 35.63% and 47.33% respectively. Comparatively, 28.79% are Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|-0.86%
|-0.17%
|0.48%
|-1.38%
|0.82%
|3.67%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.19%
|1.96%
|3.38%
|0%
|0%
|3.28%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.